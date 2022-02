ST. LOUIS – We are moving into an active week of weather with two storm systems still on track. The first one is a spring storm; the second one is all winter.

For today, increasing clouds and very mild temperatures in the 60s are likely. A flash flood watch covers our southeastern viewing area for tonight into early Thursday. Rain and thunderstorms are likely to overspread much of the region during the pre-dawn hours Tuesday morning. This rain will be heavy and flash flooding is possible southeast of St. Louis.