ST. LOUIS - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says nine people were killed in traffic crashes over the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday. State police also reported a 48.9% increase in crashes from the year prior.

According to the MSHP, the Thanksgiving counting period runs from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24 to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28. No boating crashes or drownings were reported over that timeframe.