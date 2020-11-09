Rethinking Retirement: ‘It is all about the income’

ST. LOUIS – Do you know where your money is coming from in your retirement?
President and Senior Financial Advisor for Compass Retirement Solutions, Marvin Mitchell,
tells us some of the questions you need to ask as you gear up for your retirement years.
Mitchell also offers a free guide to help.
For more information visit fox2now.com/retirement.
Latest headlines:
- Maryville man dies after overturning in motorcycle crash
- St. Louis area may break 1975 warm-weather record Monday Afternoon
- Independent group competing with St. Louis ‘Cure Violence’ program to stop shootings
- Updated menu, celeb collaborations, pump McDonald’s sales
- White House wants job-seeking appointees fired