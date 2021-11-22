Rethinking Retirement: Peoples most common mistakes before retirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- This Thanksgiving will be much different than it was in 2020, including what travelers flying out of, or through, KCI Airport will experience.

The Transportation Security Administration predicts that 20 million people will travel by air this week. That includes more than 300,000 passengers utilizing Kansas City's International Airport. That's 40% busier than it was over the same time period in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The busiest days at KCI are expected to be Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.