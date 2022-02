ST. LOUIS - The expected decline in St. Louis area COVID hospitalizations has dropped patient levels under 800 people over the weekend, numbers not seen since the Christmas holiday season.

In the past 21 days, total COVID hospitalizations in area hospitals have plummeted from 1,449 patients on January 17 to just 752 patients on Monday. Those numbers are included in the latest report delivered Monday morning by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.