ELDON, Mo. - A Missouri woman put up her own billboard to respond to a Confederate flag raised near a highway leading to the Lake of the Ozarks. The flag went up near Highway 54 in February 2021. It has a spotlight that shines on it at night.

Champions of the Confederate flag argue it’s a symbol of Southern culture, the historic flag of the South. Critics say it’s a racist symbol that represents a war to uphold slavery and, later, a battle to oppose civil rights advances.