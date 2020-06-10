Revive the history of baseball in St. Louis

Breaking News
ST. LOUIS – Father’s Day is next weekend and if you’re wondering how to show your cardinals loving dad the love, why not add to his cardinals baseball book collection? Baseball in St. Louis: From Little Leagues to Major Leagues, unlocks the dense history of this storied franchise and its impact on the community.

Author Ed Wheatley joined Fox 2 via Skype to discuss how the cardinals have mad in impacted the St. Louis community over the decades.

To purchase book and find out more information click here.

