ST. LOUIS – Kids can get the latest gear for success at Rides N’ School Supplies.

Event Founder Derrick Walker and Secretary Korey Johnson showed us what is waiting for students at the back-to-school blowout. They thanked Elsevier and Jansport for sponsoring the scores of bags and supplies for the giveaway and car show.

Rides N’ School Supplies Charity Car & Bike Show

Saturday, August 6

Noon – 4 p.m. CDT

O’Fallon Park YMCA

4343 W. Florissant

St. Louis, MO 63107

https://ridesnschoolsupplies.org/