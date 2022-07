ST. LOUIS – Modeling is a profession that falls in the category of embodying art.

Though many people might think they have to fly off to l-a or New York to get their start, Mother Model Management right here in St. Louis has brought you stars like Ashton Kutcher and Karlie Kloss.

Co-founder of Mother Model Managemen Mary Clarke joined live with details on a workshop where you can learn how to get your start and rip the runway.

For more information, click here.