Rise up with the St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues and celebrate our front-line heroes

ST. LOUIS – Look back to this time last year, we were all “cup crazy”, cheering on the St. Louis Blues to their first-ever Stanley Cup Championship. Now the team, along with other civic, sports and business leaders are cheering on frontline heroes in the fight against coronavirus in a community partnership called Rise Up for Heroes.

Chris Zimmerman, president, and CEO of the St. Louis Blues Chris Zimmerman is asking everyone in the St. Louis community to come together, stand together and salute our frontline heroes as one each night at 7:00 p.m. in neighborhoods and residential areas.

A viewer sent us video last night as the caravan weaved through a Chesterfield neighborhood.

This initiative will last until April 26th. The caravan will go through neighborhoods Saturday and Sunday night to uplift and support healthcare workers. They ask the public to come out to their porches and show appreciation in their own way.

For more information visit: www.riseupforheroes.org