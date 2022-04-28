ST. LOUIS – Did you know that people 65 years or older tend to be some of the safest drivers on the road? But as they get older, some of their driving abilities change, like deteriorating vision and slower reflexes. But how they slept the night before may also affect their abilities behind the wheel which can undermine even the safest driving habits. This is all laid out in a new study. Dr. Joseph Ojile, director of the Clayton Sleep Institute, explained the study. Click here for more information on the study.

