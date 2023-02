ST. LOUIS – Ritmos Negros welcomes Africans and Latinos in the diaspora, along with allies, into one space to celebrate dance.

Brandon Hampton hosts a podcast by the same name. Ritmos Negros translates to “Black Rhythms.” He teaches traditional dance, hosts parties, and shares the culture on his podcast.

Afro Salsa Workshop

Saturday, February 25

3:00 P.M. – 5:00 p.m. CST

Central Studio

5617 Pershing Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://linktr.ee/RitmosNegros