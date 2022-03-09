Riverdance: 25th Anniversary Show

ST. LOUIS--The embattled Superintendent of the Normandy Schools Collaborative says he is stepping down at the end of June.

Marcus Robinson, who has led the district since 2020, has faced significant opposition from community members and political leaders in the North St. Louis county district, who objected to his $215,000 salary and a lack of qualifications needed to keep the district provisionally accredited. Robinson has not yet received his certification to be a superintendent in Missouri.