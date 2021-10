ST. LOUIS – When a case of child abuse goes through the court system, an organization helps protect and advocate for children while their abuser is prosecuted.

Julie Seymore is the executive director of the Child Advocacy Center and Amy Robins is the forensic services program director.

The Rock and Roll BINGO Night is Friday November 5. It will be at the Pezold Banquet Center in St. Charles.

