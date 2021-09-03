Rockwood School District starts year with mitigation tactics in place

ST. LOUIS – Students in the Rockwood School District started full-time in-person learning last week.

At the end of the Friday school day they will have been in session for 10 days now and it’s been at times a rough go.

Rockwood’s superintendent Dr. Timothy Ricker said the district has had excited students and motivated teachers.

He said the school year has seemed “somewhat normal, but not completely normal.”

The district does have a mask mandate and Ricker said they came to this decision by taking “into consideration all points of view, but we are using our resources, our advisors, our medical advisors, a work group that we have been working with EducationPlus, our regional partners in St. Louis County, Jefferson County and St. Charles County to make those decisions and advise our board on what we feel is the best possible way to get students and staff in school and keep them in school.”

Some other mitigation tactics put in place by the district include encouraging students and staff to stay home when they are feeling ill, extra cleaning, social distancing between three to six feet, contact tracing and more.