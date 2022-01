ST. LOUIS - A Missouri State representative has filed a bill to provide tax credits for certain expenses related to film productions in the state. House Bill 2473, also known as the "Show MO Act," was filed by representative LaDonna Appelbaum, D-St. Louis.

“Our state misses out on dozens of productions to states like Georgia, which offers massive tax credits to companies that produce films, television series, and commercials,” Appelbaum said. “Even a show like Ozark that takes place in Missouri’s own Lake of the Ozarks is mostly filmed in Atlanta. The ‘Show MO Act’ will help make Missouri competitive with other states in capturing business we would not otherwise receive.”