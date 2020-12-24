ST. LOUIS – We see exactly how the North American Radar Air Defense works when NORAD Tracks Santa.
Royal Canadian Air Force Major-General Eric Kenny explained how a wrong number dialed to United States Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup triggered a military operation to bring Christmas Cheer.
You can track Santa online, on social media, and on the phone. Find more information on NORADSanta.org.
Latest headlines:
- UK and EU reach Brexit trade deal
- Royal Canadian Air Force Major-General explains how the NORAD Santa tracker works
- Big Game Bound Week 16: Titans vs. Packers, Seahawks vs. Rams, the state of the Bears
- Stimulus check increase rejected by House GOP; Democrats block foreign aid changes
- The top fast foods added and removed from menus in 2020