Royal Canadian Air Force Major-General explains how the NORAD Santa tracker works

ST. LOUIS – We see exactly how the North American Radar Air Defense works when NORAD Tracks Santa.

Royal Canadian Air Force Major-General Eric Kenny explained how a wrong number dialed to United States Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup triggered a military operation to bring Christmas Cheer.

You can track Santa online, on social media, and on the phone. Find more information on NORADSanta.org.

