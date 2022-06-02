ST. LOUIS – Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee starts on Thursday and a good time is predicted for all during the four-day holiday. The pomp and circumstance started in London on Thursday at 4 a.m. St. Louis time

It’s in honor of the queen’s record-breaking 70 years on the British throne.

Royal historian Candace E. Metz-Longinette-Gahring said in ten days she will be the second longest-reigning monarch in the world. The only person ahead of her after those ten days is Louis XIV of France. He is also known as Louis the Sun King.