Royale Orleans event center taking reservations right now

ST. LOUIS – An event center in south county has a southern charm that many are excited to return to as COVID restrictions lift.

Forrest Miller has been the owner and operator of Royale Orleans for 42 years and he says people love it for it’s southern charm and it’s great food.

They also have their own disc jockey company.

“We focus basically on having fun,” Miller said.

He and his three daughters run the business.

Miller said things were scary for himself and the business when the pandemic hit, but he said right now things are going well.

“We won’t recover what we lost, but at least it’s not getting any worse right now,” Miller said.

Royale Orleans is scheduling party reservations right now.