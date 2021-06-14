Ruth’s Chris Steak House hosts Father’s Day brunch

ST. LOUIS – Surprise dad this Sunday with some great food.

It’s Father’s Day and Ruth’s Chris Steak House is planning a feast at both of its locations in St. Louis and Chesterfield.

Colin Shive is the general manager in Chesterfield, and he told FOX 2’s John Pertzborn all about their Father’s Day specials on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Those include cowboy ribeye and grilled shrimp, filet and spicy crab, and ahi tuna. They also have bloody Mary’s and wild berry lemonade. For dessert, they have their famous carrot cake.

The Father’s Day brunch is Sunday, June 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., but the restaurant is open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.