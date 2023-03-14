ST. LOUIS – The S.T.E.A.M. Fair by the St. Louis The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. will let kids go hands-on for their dream jobs on Saturday, March 18.
The NCBW continues their mission of supplementing education with the event at Hazelwood East High School. The NCBW will also discuss voter suppression and share warning signs and recourse tools on Wednesday, March 15 at 6 p.m. CDT. Register for the virtual workshop at https://bit.ly/3mOZk4D.
S.T.E.A.M. Fair
by The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc
Saturday, March 18
11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. CST
Hazelwood East High School
11300 Dunn Rd.
St. Louis, MO 63138
https://bit.ly/3laeZev