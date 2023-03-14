ST. LOUIS – The S.T.E.A.M. Fair by the St. Louis The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. will let kids go hands-on for their dream jobs on Saturday, March 18.

The NCBW continues their mission of supplementing education with the event at Hazelwood East High School. The NCBW will also discuss voter suppression and share warning signs and recourse tools on Wednesday, March 15 at 6 p.m. CDT. Register for the virtual workshop at https://bit.ly/3mOZk4D.

S.T.E.A.M. Fair

by The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc

Saturday, March 18

11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. CST

Hazelwood East High School

11300 Dunn Rd.

St. Louis, MO 63138

https://bit.ly/3laeZev