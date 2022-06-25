ST. LOUIS – Safe Connections, a domestic abuse treatment center based in St. Louis, will fight domestic violence at the PRIDE St. Louis weekend.



Cynthia Danley, Safe Connections CEO, explains how the stigma around LGBTQ romantic relationships can rob survivors of the help they need to escape.



Sate Connections will have a booth at PRIDE Fest. If you or someone you know needs help, call their 24/7 Crisis Hotline at (314) 531-2003 or click here.

PrideFest STL

Saturday, June 25

Sunday, June 26

Tucker Street between Market & Olive

Downtown St. Louis

https://www.pridestl.org/