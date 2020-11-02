Safe sanitizing options for disinfecting COVID exposed areas

ST. LOUIS – Surfaces, high-touch areas, and the air are three major places to sanitize if you should come in contact with a person with COVID at home or at work.

Usually bleach would be the go-to for cleaning needs, but that can aggravate those with lung issues.

Jonas Buxton, Vice President of sales at the Sanitizer and Masks Store and physicist gives us safer options.

There is a Sanitizers and Mask Store in St. Charles and another in Fairview Heights.

