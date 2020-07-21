Safety tips for hot-weather workouts

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Train 300 owner Ola Olunloyo keeps us safe with safety tips for hot-weather workouts.
Olunloyo also shared symptoms of heat illness and how to prepare to workout in the heat.

You can access indoor workout videos from www.Train300.com.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News