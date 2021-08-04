Saint Louis Crisis Nursery celebrates 35 years of helping kids and families

ST. LOUIS – They say it takes a village to raise a child and Saint Louis Crisis Nursery has been doing just that for 35 years! They are celebrating offering a helping hand, a safe haven, and a place of peace for 5,000 children a year.

CEO of Saint Louis Crisis Nursery DiAnne Mueller explained why these services have been and are still so crucial, and how they’ll celebrate their work. Mueller said they offer housing to those with children who are experiencing some kind of crisis. Then they help to get the families into a home of their own and then follow up with them. They also offer parenting groups.

Throughout their 35 years, the Saint Louis Crisis Nursery has cared for over 125,000 kids.

They have an event coming up on August 19 called celebrity night throughout the metropolitan area.

Click here to learn more about the event.