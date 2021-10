ST. LOUIS – It may not be Halloween yet, but it is time for some organizations to start planning for the Christmas season.

With that in mind, we want to talk it over with the Salvation Army and LaKeysha Fields, the assistant division of social services director. They are once again asking for the St. Louis area’s help.

The organization is looking for financial support, but they also need volunteers to help out with their many projects this holiday season.

Click here for more information.