ST. LOUIS – After a pandemic pause, Sans Bar STL celebrated spring with all the fun without any of the alcohol. Their motto is “shaken, not slurred.” General Manager Annie O’Donoghue reviewed the Dry Humor Improv Night held in March 2022. She looks forward to more events for the spring and summer. She also showed us how we can learn to make our own alcohol-free cocktails at home. Click here to learn more.

