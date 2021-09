ST. LOUIS – Get ready for a feast that will satisfy your BBQ cravings.

Chuck Gerding of Gerding Enterprises had all of the details for the 6th Annual BackStoppers BBQ out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

The fundraiser is on September 25 from 11 a.m. to dusk. At dusk there will be a fireworks display. The event is at the Big River VFW Post 5331 in Cedar Hill, Missouri.

Click here for more information.