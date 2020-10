ST. LOUIS – Saxophonist Rhoda G. has a new single and she will perform in a new outdoor concert.

The new song is called “Finally”. Rhoda G. talks about the new single and the upcoming Jazz and Cars Outside Concert.

You can find “Finally” at RhodaG.com/Shop

Event Details :Jazz & Cars Outside Series |Sun., Oct. 25 |Gateway Classic Cars O’Fallon, IL