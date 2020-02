Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Face masks might be everywhere in areas hardest hit with coronavirus. But, the Better Business Bureau warns that con artists might use them to scam you. Watch out for low-quality counterfeit masks.

The BBB warns that some online retailers might take your money and never send the mask. Others might just take your credit card information. Scammers are also using the coronavirus for phishing scams.