Schaefer’s Hobby Shop in Sunset Hills sees spike during pandemic

ST. LOUIS – What hobbies did you pick up over the pandemic?

Schaefer’s Hobby Shop in south county has been around for 75 years. It was started after WWII to give families some fun things to do together as the men returned from war.

It is family-owned and operated. The 3rd generation owner Art Schaefer and his wife Sherri run it now.

Adam Schaefer with Schaefer’s Hobby Shop said the business certainly saw a spike during the pandemic.

Now as the weather is getting warmer they have model kites and gliders available for some family fun.