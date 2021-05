ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Do you remember when temperatures last hit 100 degrees? Well, July 14th, 2018 was the only 100-degree temperature reading during that summer.

For our forecasts for this summer, we are using the year 2011 analog. The setup for that year is similar to this year. A neutral phase El Nino pattern for a second summer in a row can mean a hotter summer. Model projections show a large area of above-normal temperatures centered on the central and southern plains and we will be on the edge of that. So with that in mind, let's dive into summer.