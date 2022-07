ST. LOUIS – Summer goes out big with students at Rides N’ School Supplies.

Creative Strategist Jermain Tarrant and Team Member Hakeem Patton showed off some of the rides at the car show and school supply giveaway.

Rides N’ School Supplies Charity Car & Bike Show

Saturday, August 6

Noon – 4 p.m. CDT

O’Fallon Park YMCA

4343 W. Florissant

St. Louis, MO 63107

https://ridesnschoolsupplies.org/