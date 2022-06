ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Science Center is setting up for their showing of Jurassic World: Dominion.

Energy Stage and Earth Sciences Manager John Nahon showed fossils and gave a sneak peek of the film showing at the OMNIMAX theater.

Jurassic World: Dominion

Beginning June 9

Saint Louis Science Center

OMNIMAX Theater

5050 Oakland Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://www.slsc.org/event/omnimax-jurassic-world-dominion-4/

https://www.jurassicworld.com/