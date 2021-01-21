Scotsman Coin and Jewelry discusses future price of gold and silver

ST. LOUIS – A new year, a new president and the COVID vaccine are all factors that could affect the future price of gold and silver.
Scotsman Coin and Jewelry’s Clay Teague discusses metal price predictions with FOX 2’s John Pertzborn.
by: John PertzbornPosted: / Updated:
ST. LOUIS – A new year, a new president and the COVID vaccine are all factors that could affect the future price of gold and silver.
Scotsman Coin and Jewelry’s Clay Teague discusses metal price predictions with FOX 2’s John Pertzborn.
Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.