Scouting for Food safely during the pandemic

ST. LOUIS – This year’s Scouting for Food will be different, to protect St. Louis Boy Scouts while helping families in need during this pandemic.

Camping and Activities Director Suzie Voss explained how there will be central drop-off points for non-perishable food. She also explained how people can donate money through text. Usually, the Boy Scouts hang plastic bags on the front doors of houses. Later, they collect donations by hand.

The agency changed that after COVID-19 came to the St. Louis area. Find a list of drop-off locations here. You can donate by texting “SCOUTFOOD” to 91999.