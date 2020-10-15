Second Chance Athletes helps athletes find purpose while their seasons are interrupted by COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – Darryll Stinson, founder of Second Chance Athletes, talks about how young athletes can cope when their seasons are interrupted by COVID-19 restrictions.

Stinson played football for Central Michigan University until he suffered a career-ending injury. He was so depressed he attempted suicide in 2011.

He survived and founded Second Chance. Now, he helps athletes find their purpose. He also helps athletes find their way through the pandemic. He shared how athletes, especially seniors counting on college scholarships or pro sports, can cope.

Learn more on SecondChanceAthletes.com.

