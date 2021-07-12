See American Ballet Theatre for free in Forest Park Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – The American Ballet Theatre Across America Tour rolls into Forest Park Wednesday, July 14.

Learn how the ABT pivoted to keep dancers and fans safe after the start of the COVID pandemic. Joao Menegussi is a dancer in the American Ballet Theatre and he said that this past year has been incredibly tough on himself and his fellow dancers.

The shows will happen in Forest Park on Wednesday, July 14 and they’re free.

ABT is also offering free masterclasses for students at the Center of Creative Arts (COCA) in University City.

ABT Across America

Wednesday, July 14th

5:30 & 8:30 P.M.

Forest Park

https://stlshakes.org/abt/