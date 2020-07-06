See El Monstero at ‘Live at the Drive-in’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – El Monstero is playing one of three concerts at the ‘Live at the Drive-in’ event this weekend at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater.
Learn more: https://www.livenation.com/drivein/
by: Staff WriterPosted: / Updated:
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – El Monstero is playing one of three concerts at the ‘Live at the Drive-in’ event this weekend at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater.
Learn more: https://www.livenation.com/drivein/
Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.