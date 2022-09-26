ST. LOUIS – You can see the new rom-com Bros before it premiers and get into the after party at Rehab Saint Louis.

Bros tells the story of a gay man as he works to open a museum dedicated to LGBTQ history and culture. It also follows his struggles finding love. Bros debuts in theaters on Friday, September 30. You can win a chance to get into a screening on Tuesday, September 27. Then, you can head to the Bros after party at Rehab Saint Louis.

Bros Screening After Party

Tuesday, September 27

7:00 p.m. CDT

4054 Chouteau Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://bit.ly/3f96LQf