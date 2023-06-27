SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It’s FOX 2’s final Free Trip Tuesday and this week, we’re heading

south for a fun family vacation to Springfield, Missouri.

Megan Buchbinder with SpringfieldMoDOT.org was here Tuesday morning with a breakdown on the family getaway. You start out with a 2-night stay at the Tru Hotel in downtown Springfield, and winners get four all-inclusive tickets to the Redbird Roost at a Springfield Cardinals home game.

They’ll also be rewarded four passes to Silver Dollar City as well as four passes to Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium.

More details of the trip include:

$50 Black Sheep Burgers gift card

$50 Gailey’s Breakfast Café gift card

$25 Andy’s Frozen Custard gift card

Plus, the lucky winner will receive a $100 gift card courtesy of Berry Door & Window!

If you want to get registered for the family trip to Springfield, visit FOX 2’s contest page. Registrations are due by 2:00 p.m.