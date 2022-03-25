ST. LOUIS – Families caring for adult loved ones can face fear, stress, and depression. They can also face big bills.

Seniorly.com offers a free service. They help families find care for adult loved ones, but earlier this week Seniorly also published a new study. They found families in the U.S. spend 26% of their household income on caregiving. Black families spend an average of 34%. And Latinx families can spend almost half.

Researchers say facilities are often too expensive, and Medicare doesn’t always cover in-home care, so families pay for staff and equipment on their own.