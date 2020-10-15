September 2020: hottest September on record, researchers say

ST. LOUIS – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration(NOAA) says this September was the hottest one since record-keeping began 140 years ago.

Overall, last month was .04 degrees warmer than the next two hottest Septembers in 2016 and 2015.

Last month was also 1.75 degrees warmer than the entire 20th century average of 59 degrees.

The NOAA now expects this year to be the second-hottest year on record behind 2016.

The drastic rise in temperature is believed to be a major catalyst for natural disasters across the planet.