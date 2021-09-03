September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, learn the early signs

ST. LOUIS – It is sometimes called “the silent killer.” A woman is diagnosed with ovarian cancer every 23 minutes. Because of this statistic, Randalynn Vasel from the Saint Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness (SLOCA) organization explained how people can help out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Vasel said roughly 14,000 women die from ovarian cancer annually.

Some of the signs and symptoms of this disease can seem like something else, so women are often not diagnosed until the later stages.

Vasel said the most common symptoms include bloating, abdominal pain, inability to eat, and UTI like symptoms. There is no preventative screening test at this time.

Click here for more information on SLOCA and how they are raising awareness this September which is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.