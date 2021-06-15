Serendipity Ice Cream celebrates their 18th anniversary and Father’s Day

ST. LOUIS – Serendipity Ice Cream’s 18th anniversary is Sunday, June 20!

Father’s Day is also Sunday. So this weekend could be a perfect time to get a delicious cold treat.

The owner of Serendipity Ice Cream Beckie Jacobs was out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck has the details on their new flavors.

Serendipity Ice Cream and 4 Hands Beer have come together to make an ice cream float. They also have a root beer float with root beer from Fitz’s. Lastly, they have an ice cream sandwich made with scotch oatmeal cookies and swiss chip ice cream.

