ST. LOUIS – We celebrate fall with ice-cream treats at the new Serendipity location. In a collaboration with La Bonne Bouchée in Creve Coeur, Serendipity Ice Cream offers coffee and new desserts. We took a peek at the new menu.

Serendipity Ice Cream

4400 Manchester

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://www.serendipity-icecream.com/

​​​​​​​La Bonne Bouchée

12344 Olive Blvd

Creve Coeur, MO 63141

https://labonnebouchee.com/