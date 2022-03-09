Sew Hope STL sows seeds of hope

ST. LOUIS--Missouri Governor Mike Parson is weighing in on the Biden administration's move to ban imports of Russian oil as a consequence of the country's invasion of neighboring Ukraine, calling the decision "the right call." But he's also adding his voice to those saying the U.S. needs energy independence.

"Americans shouldn’t be financing Putin’s war and the reprehensible killing of Ukrainians," Parson said in a Facebook post. "Global crisis after crisis has shown us the importance of strengthening America’s domestic supply chains. American producers have the capacity and capability to meet our energy demands and help lower costs for Missouri families, and it’s past time the federal government enables them to do so."