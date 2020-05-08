Share your vehicle design to be turned into a die-cast Hot Wheels car

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – For the past six years, the US Hot Wheels Legends Tour has made a stop in St. Louis. But COVID-19 put the breaks on things. Now organizers are gearing up for their first-ever virtual event.

Fans of the tour can submit their custom-car build for the virtual tour. That’s next Saturday, May 16th. Finalists will be invited to the Sema Auto Show in Las Vegas in November. They can get a chance to have their car immortalized as an iconic hot-wheels die-cast!

The submission process opens today and runs through next Wednesday, May 13th. Only the first 500 entrants will be considered. Sign up here: www.hotwheels.com/legends.