Breaking News
IL: 3,240 deaths/ 73,760 cases; MO: 449 deaths/ 9,489 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Share your vehicle design to be turned into a die-cast Hot Wheels car

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – For the past six years, the US Hot Wheels Legends Tour has made a stop in St. Louis. But COVID-19 put the breaks on things. Now organizers are gearing up for their first-ever virtual event.

Fans of the tour can submit their custom-car build for the virtual tour. That’s next Saturday, May 16th. Finalists will be invited to the Sema Auto Show in Las Vegas in November. They can get a chance to have their car immortalized as an iconic hot-wheels die-cast!

The submission process opens today and runs through next Wednesday, May 13th. Only the first 500 entrants will be considered. Sign up here: www.hotwheels.com/legends.

Share this story

Latest News

More News