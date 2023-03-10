ST. LOUIS – You might have fallen in love with her a long time ago when she brought us laughs on the Jamie Foxx show, enjoyed her insight on The View, or even gained a love and respect for her new number one syndicated daytime talk show.

Daytime Emmy award-winning talk show host, comedian, actor, and best-selling author, Sherri Shepherd was in the house with some exciting updates coming up on KPLR. She spoke with FOX 2’s Blair Ledet about her introduction into comedy and her Sherri’s Two Funny Mamas Podcast.

Shepherd joins actress/comedian Kym Whitley and her funny friends Friday night at the Grandel for an evening of standup comedy. Doors open at 6:30 pm.

Metrotix.com