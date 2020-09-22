Shimmer by Shy: Fall hair trends

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The pandemic has all of us facing situations we never imagined. From wearing a mask to social distancing, to being stuck at home for months. For many parents, it means more stress with no end in sight.

Experts are warning parents to control their emotions. That resilience we had back in March and April has now likely transformed into fatigue and frustration. Although outbursts might feel OK at the moment, experts say continually blowing off steam in front of your child can cause problems.